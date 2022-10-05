First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS – Get Rating) were up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.75 and last traded at $69.75. Approximately 320,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 424,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94.

