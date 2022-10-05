First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) Shares Up 2.4%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $35.09. 42,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 27,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42.

