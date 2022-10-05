First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Trading Up 3.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.43 and last traded at $44.36. Approximately 220,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 209,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40.

