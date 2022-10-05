First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS – Get Rating) rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.66. Approximately 1,157,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 371,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72.
