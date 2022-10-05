First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Trading Up 2.1%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC – Get Rating) was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.21. Approximately 633,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,651,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.