First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) Stock Price Up 3.4%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $18.03. 763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96.

