First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Trading Up 3%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.85 and last traded at $90.85. 40,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 50,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.19.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 3.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $95.37.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.