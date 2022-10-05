First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.33 and last traded at $49.21. 341,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 368,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.