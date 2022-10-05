First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) Trading Up 3.6%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $57.24. Approximately 24,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 28,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.