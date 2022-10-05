First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $45.94. Approximately 91,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 83,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.