First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) Stock Price Up 4.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 41,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 107,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62.

