First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Trading 4.4% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.50 and last traded at $80.23. Approximately 61,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 48,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.85.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.80.

