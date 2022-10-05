First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) Shares Up 2%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG – Get Rating) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.77. 104,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 296,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70.

