First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.68 and last traded at $52.68. Approximately 4,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 13,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.