First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) Trading 4.7% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.16. 24,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 262,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.
