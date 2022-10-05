First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.69 and last traded at $44.69. 477,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 833,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63.

