First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Trading 4.2% Higher

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.84 and last traded at $77.77. 33,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 60,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.64.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.99.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.