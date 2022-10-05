First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYC) Stock Price Up 3.9%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.71 and last traded at $57.71. Approximately 8,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 32,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.73.

