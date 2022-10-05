First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.46 and last traded at $43.43. 69,659 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 41,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 4.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33.
