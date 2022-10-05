Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Holdings Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Five Below to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.89.

FIVE opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

