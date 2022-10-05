Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

