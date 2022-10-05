Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Trading 1.9% Higher

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.86. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Formidable Fortress ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Formidable Fortress ETF accounts for 3.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 93.14% of Formidable Fortress ETF worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

