FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 305 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $33,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

