FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 523 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

