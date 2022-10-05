FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $258.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

United Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.