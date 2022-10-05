FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $793,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

