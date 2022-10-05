FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,678 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 80.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $99.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

