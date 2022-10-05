FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 627 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,134 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 47,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

