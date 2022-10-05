FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $27,536,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after purchasing an additional 456,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

