FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,658 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $160.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

