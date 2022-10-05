FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $121.57 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.