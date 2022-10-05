FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

