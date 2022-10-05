FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $183.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.13 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.