FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 70,969 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 232,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 119,413 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 25.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 436,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 87,092 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 37.4% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 354,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 96,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. Kimball International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is currently -83.72%.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

