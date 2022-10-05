FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Prologis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

PLD opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.40. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.73 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

