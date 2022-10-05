FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

MDT opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.19. The firm has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

