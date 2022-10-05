FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

