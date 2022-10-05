FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.