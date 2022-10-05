FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $95.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average is $99.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $89.18 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.