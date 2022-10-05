FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Park National by 27.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the first quarter valued at $213,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $131.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.59. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 30.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

