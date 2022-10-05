FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $273,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $153.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.38 and its 200-day moving average is $162.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.