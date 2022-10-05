FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

