FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Nucor Stock Up 4.4 %

NUE stock opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

