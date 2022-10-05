FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.0% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 1.8 %

PAUG stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96.

