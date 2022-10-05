FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 132,922 Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 24.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 73,671 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STCN opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $85.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

