FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

