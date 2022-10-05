FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,766,000 after acquiring an additional 136,311 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

