FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,406,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 599,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,958,000 after purchasing an additional 767,712 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93.

