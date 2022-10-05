Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.83.

A number of analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 73.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 88.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 5,675.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 32.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $82.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

