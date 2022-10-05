Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 3.5 %

FDS opened at $422.31 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.97 and a 200-day moving average of $408.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.